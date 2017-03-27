Italian Frigate Launched With GE Gas Turbine Propulsion

GE’s Marine Solutions has announced that the seventh multi-purpose Italian FREMM frigate Federico Martinengo, was launched on March 4.

The ceremony was held at Fincantieri’s Riva Trigoso shipyard in Genoa, Italy. All of the Italian Navy’s new Carlos Bergamini-class FREMM frigates (10-ship program) feature the same power dense GE LM2500+G4 gas turbine in a COmbined Diesel eLectric And Gas turbine (CODLAG) propulsion system.

In addition to the Italian FREMM frigates, the DCNS shipyard in Lorient, France, is well underway with a 10-ship program that also uses the same 35-megawatt LM2500+G4 gas turbine. Eight of the FREMM frigates are for the French Navy (three are commissioned), and single ships have been delivered to the Moroccan and Egyptian Navies.

The FREMM frigate is also being considered by other international navies including Australia and Canada; both have extensive experience and an established logistics support program in place for GE LM2500-family gas turbines.

GE Store

GE LM2500+G4 marine gas turbines also will soon power the Italian Navy’s new Pattugliatori Polivalenti d’Altura (PPA) multipurpose offshore patrol ships. GE’s contract includes an order for seven LM2500+G4 gas turbines. The ship’s flexible and unique hybrid propulsion plant will feature small gearbox mounted-motors for low speed operations, two propulsion diesels for mid-speed service and the LM2500+G4 gas turbine to reach 32+ knots. GE also will be responsible for the electrical system integration of the hybrid system.

The PPA project is an example of the GE Store: the LM2500+G4 gas turbines will be built in Evendale, Ohio; Avio Aero will manufacture the LM2500+G4 turbine control system at its facility in Brindisi, Italy; and GE Power Conversion will manufacture the drives.