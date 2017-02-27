Marine Link
Monday, February 27, 2017

New Briese Vessels Sport Schottel Propulsion

February 27, 2017

  • Illustrations of Briese multi-purpose vessel “D’Artagnan.” (Image: Groot Ship Design)
  • Visualization of the flow through the nozzle. (Image: Schottel)
  • Illustrations of Briese multi-purpose vessel “D’Artagnan.” (Image: Groot Ship Design)
  • Illustrations of Briese multi-purpose vessel “D’Artagnan.” (Image: Groot Ship Design) Illustrations of Briese multi-purpose vessel “D’Artagnan.” (Image: Groot Ship Design)
  • Visualization of the flow through the nozzle. (Image: Schottel) Visualization of the flow through the nozzle. (Image: Schottel)
  • Illustrations of Briese multi-purpose vessel “D’Artagnan.” (Image: Groot Ship Design) Illustrations of Briese multi-purpose vessel “D’Artagnan.” (Image: Groot Ship Design)

Briese Group contracted Groot Ship Design to deliver the design and basic engineering package for four multi-purpose vessels. Schottel performed enhanced CFD investigations to determine the optimal aftship configuration incorporating nozzle support and streamline body between rudder and hull. As a result, a streamlined CPP installation will enable a power reduction of 3.7 percent. 

The vessels feature an open and closed top design for variable cargo purposes. Each will measure 89.99 x 14.8 m with a difference in draft between 5.30 m (open) and 6.65 m (closed, summer draft), and a carrying capacity of 3,400 t (open) and 5,000 t (closed). Propulsion is provided by a Schottel controllable-pitch propeller with a power rating of 1,600 kW and a propeller diameter of 3,500 mm within the nozzle. The vessels meet the requirements of Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A.
 
Several actions were taken to optimize sailing on ice. 
 
Along with the operational experience of Briese and the new bow shape based on the Groot Cross-Bow by Groot Ship Design, Schottel carried out various CFD simulations to investigate the best performance of two variants in the aftship. Variations in headboxes without struts and with two additional struts were tested, aiming for the most efficient use of power under service conditions. In this process the position and shape of the struts were considered carefully. Prior model tests at the HSVA model basin as well as extensive calculations revealed features such as a non-separated flow around the struts and the small headbox, leading to a significant decrease in hull resistance. The HSVA model testing included resistance/self-powering tests, ice power testing and seakeeping. The result is a ship with very economical powering and a unique cargo flexibility setting a new standard in this range of MPP vessels.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News