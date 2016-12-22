H&S Container Line Starts New Rail Shuttle

Since December 14 2016, multimodal rail operator H&S Container Line is offering a direct rail connection between the port of Antwerp and Andernach (Germany, Rhineland-Palatinate).

Andernach’s trimodal terminal is already connected to Antwerp with a frequent barge service (two round trips per week).

The complementary rail shuttle offers new, sustainable opportunities especially for growing flows from Antwerp to the Rhine / Mosel region and for urgent deliveries from the local industry to the Seaport

Open acces train connection: With this rail product, an open access train connection between Antwerp and the region between Duisburg (Germany) and Strasbourg (France) becomes available.

Train schedule: The new connection will start with one rotation per week and can be upgraded to two rotations in the near future.

The train shuttle will load in Antwerp at Deurganckdok quays Q1700 (DP World) and Q1742 (MPET) each Tuesday. Local deliveries in Andernach will already be possible the next day.

Export wise cargo loaded in Andernach on Wednesday well be delivered at Q1724 already next afternoon.