Gloria reachstackers for Messina Group

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has delivered nine Kalmar Gloria reachstackers to the Italian ro-ro and container shipping line Messina Group. The order includes a Kalmar Complete Care maintenance contract, which brings several advantages, such as financial predictability, operational excellence and the option to upgrade equipment after a fixed period. It was booked in Cargotec's 2016 third-quarter order intake, with delivery taking place in January 2017.



Messina Group operates a fleet of eight specialised ro-ro container vessels with a total capacity of over 65,000 TEU. The company's operations are concentrated at its terminal in Genoa, southern Italy, which covers an area of over 250,000 m2 and has excellent road and rail connections.



Each of the nine Kalmar Gloria DRG450 reachstackers have innovative features like the eco drive modes, and the Kalmar SmartFleet remote monitoring and reporting solution to help improve operational performance.



The equipment and maintenance service ordered includes an operational lease package, enabling Messina to focus on its core operations while Kalmar performs all preventive and corrective maintenance required by the new machines. The Kalmar Care concept allows predictable financial planning and after five years Messina has the option to renew the contract with brand new equipment. Messina's fleet already includes Kalmar reachstackers and Kalmar heavy forklift trucks for various cargo-handling operations.



Roberto Ferrari, Managing Director, Messina Group: "We appreciate Kalmar Gloria reachstackers for their performances and superb reliability. By ordering Kalmar equipment as part of a leasing and maintenance package, we benefit from the peace of mind that comes from knowing that all maintenance will be carried out proactively and punctually. We have an excellent partnership with the local Kalmar team and there are no financial surprises as we just have one regular monthly charge. This new delivery and the Kalmar Complete Care contract will not only help us optimise our reachstacker fleet, but will also increase safety and productivity, and improve our operational efficiency and financial predictability."

