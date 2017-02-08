Marine Link
GTT Receives Order to Equip a New FSRU

February 8, 2017

GTT has received an order from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to equip a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with its NO96 cryogenic membrane containment system.

 
The vessel will be built at DSME's shipyard in Geoje, Korea, on behalf of Maran Gas Maritime, a Greek management company. This 173,400 m3 vessel will be the first FSRU to be added to the Maran Gas Maritime fleet. Delivery is scheduled for 2020.
 
The global FSRU market consists of 24 units currently in service. It is a very dynamic segment particularly well suited for new importing countries for which FSRUs constitute an economic alternative and a flexible solution.
