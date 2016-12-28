Marine Link
Van Oord to Reinforce Houtrib Dike

December 28, 2016

Van Oord announces that the Dutch Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) intends to award the contract for the reinforcement of the Houtrib dike to Van Oord and its partner Boskalis. The contract carries a value of EUR 90 million of which Van Oord’s share amounts to EUR 45 million.

The project entails the reinforcement of the Houtrib dike on both sides with sand and rock over a distance of 25 kilometers. The activities will be carried out in the period 2017-2020. The dike reinforcement project is part of the Dutch Flood Protection Program, an alliance of Rijkswaterstaat and all district water boards aimed at reinforcing primary dikes in a more innovative and robust manner.

The Houtrib dike is located between Enkhuizen and Lelystad, the Netherlands, and protects large parts of the country from flooding. During storms, the dike prevents water from the IJsselmeer lake flooding into the Markermeer lake. The dike however currently does not meet the government safety standards.

Van Oord is executing various dike reinforcement projects that protect the Netherlands against flooding, including the recently awarded project Den Oever and the reinforcement projects of the dikes on Dordrecht Island and the dike between Hagestein and Opheusden.

