Thursday, March 9, 2017

REINTJES Opens Paraguay Branch

March 9, 2017

Propulsion specialist REINTJES continues with the expansion of its worldwide sales and service network with a new branch office in Paraguay.

 
The new office opened March 1 to service the markets of Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and the south of Chile.
 
The new office will be managed by Marcelo Escondeur, already a business partner for REINTJES in his position as general manager of the distributor Hardo Consulting Cono Sur Srl. Escondeur has 15 years of marine industry experience, especially in the propulsion sector for push boats and fishing vessels.
