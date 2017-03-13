DNV GL Releases New Issue of Cruise Update Magazine

In conjunction with Seatrade Cruise Global, DNV GL has published the classification society’s latest Cruise Update magazine. It features outstanding projects with customers, interviews with industry leaders, and technology trends in the cruise sector.

“The cruise industry promises to set new records once again this year, growing at an unprecedented rate, with many new vessels being commissioned or planned,” says Hans Eivind Siewers, Segment Director Passenger Ships and Ro-Ro at DNV GL – Maritime.

“As we see it, three factors will determine the future success of our industry: innovation, safety and environmental performance. As a leading classification society for the cruise industry, DNV GL remains committed to supporting this sector by encouraging innovation, driving safety, and accounting for future environmental requirements, whether they are driven by regulations or the market.”

(CCL) has teamed up with Wärtsilä to enhance engine reliability and efficiency while cutting maintenance costs. This issue of Cruise Update includes the following topics and much more: Common ground – Carnival Corporation has teamed up with Wärtsilä to enhance engine reliability and efficiency while cutting maintenance costs.

Embarking on the digital journey – Captain Patrik Dahlgren, Head of Global Fleet Optimization at RCL, says the cruise industry can reap enormous benefits from digitalization.

Closing the loop – Norwegian Cruise Line shares some experiences from its scrubber installation projects.

Exploring the Arctic – Norwegian shipyard Kleven is building several new, state-of-the-art Hurtigruten vessels that set a new benchmark for sustainability, reach and customer comfort.

Silence is golden – The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is taking the lead in promoting quieter ships with an innovative incentive programme.