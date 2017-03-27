ABB to Power and Remotely Monitor LNG FSRU Vessel

ABB will supply the power and electric propulsion system to a new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) for BW Group, which will also be remotely connected to ABB’s Collaborative Operations Centers.

The equipment onboard will provide data to the shore-side Centers allowing ABB and the vessel owner to take a proactive approach to maintenance throughout the lifetime of the vessel.



“The modern power system must be both efficient and connected,” said Juha Koskela, Managing Director of ABB’s marine and ports business. “Our hardware will optimize fuel efficiency onboard whilst the Collaborative Operations Centers will monitor the vessel allowing a more informed approach to maintenance.”





ABB’s power generation and distribution system, along with the electric propulsion system, will work in conjunction with the duel-fuel diesel engine plant to maximize uptime. Much of ABB’s scope of supply of generators, switchboards, transformers, main propulsion drives and motors will transmit performance data via sensors. This information is automatically monitored from shore at the Collaborative Operations Centers and ABB will work with the customer during routine and urgent maintenance cases.



The 174,000 cubic meter capacity FSRU has been ordered from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co (DSME). The membrane-type vessel is expected to be delivered by DSME’s Okpo yard in 2019.



Erik Bolstad, Vessel Segment Responsible at ABB said, “ABB’s track record in commissioning and servicing LNG installations at South Korean shipyards, coupled with end-user recommendations and the reputation of the ABB brand all played a key role in securing this substantial order.”



ABB & LNG Vessels

With clear benefits in overall efficiency and fuel savings, electric propulsion is an attractive solution for new FSRU vessels.