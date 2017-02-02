CMA CGM Reorganises Its Asia - West Africa Services

In line with the West Africa market trend, CMA CGM Group adapts its service offering while continuing to improve its service reliability and cost efficiency.

Starting 1st week of March 2017, CMA CGM Group has decided to streamline its product offering from 5 to 4 direct weekly services on the Asia > West Africa market with an optimised port coverage:

Withdrawal of WAX 2 service. The service was operated with 10 vessels of 4,500-5,400 TEU

Reshuffle of the 3 services WAX, WAX 3 and AFEX with greater synergy effectiveness in the West Africa port rotation

ASAF service, the lead product dedicated to South Range West Africa remains unchanged

CMA CGM has decided to adapt the service rotation of the 3 services WAX, WAX 3 and AFEX to West Africa Central Range for an optimised coverage and increased synergies as follows:

WAX | Operated by CMA CGM with 12 vessels of 4,350 TEU, will discontinue South Africa and Nigeria calls. Instead, the service will add Abidjan Westbound to its current export call with an improved transit time up to 5 days. Abidjan from Shanghai will be reached in 37 days.

Port coverage: Shanghai – Ningbo – Chiwan – Nansha – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Walvis Bay – Cotonou – Abidjan WB – Douala – Abidjan EB – Pointe Noire – Colombo – Singapore – Shanghai

WAX 3 | Weekly direct service operated by our partner with 12 vessels of 4,500 TEU and dedicated to Nigeria will have an added call in South Africa

Port coverage: Xiamen – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Cape Town – Apapa – Tin Can/Lagos – Onne – Apapa EB – Tanjung Pelepas – Xiamen

AFEX | Service operated by our partner with 12 vessels of 4,350 TEU will discontinue Abidjan call transferred on WAX service, instead it will be replaced by Cotonou

Port coverage: Shanghai – Ningbo – Fuqing / Fuzhou – Nansha – Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Lome – Tema – Cotonou – Walvis Bay – Tanjung Pelepas – Shanghai

In addition to the 3 services dedicated to Central Range West Africa:

ASAF | The sole product available on the market to West Africa South Range is operated with 12 vessels up to 9,350 TEU.

Port coverage remains unchanged: Qingdao – Xingang / Tianjin – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Pointe des Galets – Cape Town – Pointe Noire – Luanda – Cape Town – Port Kelang – Singapore – Qingdao