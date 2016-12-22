Repeat Order for Damen from Ivory Coast

Following the contract signing between Damen Shipyards Group and Société de Transport Lagunaire (STL) for 16 shallow-draught ferries for the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan, the two companies have announced a supplementary contract for eight Damen Pontoons 2404. STL will use the pontoons for vessel mooring and passenger transfer purposes.



The eight 24-metre pontoons will be used to construct four separate ‘hop-on, hop-off’ ferry stations that will be capable of mooring a ferry as well as providing a stable structure fit for safe embarkation of passengers. A number of onshore ticket offices will complete the ferry station set up: these will be supplied by STL.



Focusing on the ferry mooring parameters of the design, the pontoons will be installed with proven fender systems to ensure the optimal landing of an approaching ferry. The pontoons will be anchored securely by blocks.



To guarantee safe transfer of passengers, the pontoons will be equipped with anti-slip ramps as well as handrails. “These ferry stations will support Abidjan’s busy water-based urban transport network,” explains Damen Product Director Pontoons and Barges Frank Koppelaar. “With journey times averaging about 10 minutes, it is important to have efficient and stable passenger embarkation. These Pontoons will help STL achieve that.”



Next to delivering the client a turnkey solution with pontoons, ramps and ferries, Damen arranged the transport from the shipyard to Ivory Coast. All eight of the Pontoons 2404 were built in just 10 weeks and delivered to the client.

