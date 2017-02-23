Teekay LNG Reports Profit in 4Q

Teekay LNG Partners has reported GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $84.4 million and adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

“During the fourth quarter, the partnership continued to generate stable cash flows supported by a diversified portfolio of long-term contracts totaling approximately USD 12 billion in forward, contracted revenue and with a weighted average remaining contract length of 13 years,” Mark Kremin, President and CEO of Teekay Gas Group, noted.

Generated GAAP income from vessel operations of $38.0 million and $153.2 million, respectively, and total cash flow from vessel operations of $114.5 million and $480.1 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016.