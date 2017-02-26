NIMASA Repositions as Global Player

Nigeria would be hosting the 3rd Conference of the Association of Heads of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA Conference) in Abuja, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, from 19th -21st of April,2017 in a bid to continue to improve on its role as a global player in the comity of maritime nations.

Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) director-general Dr. Dakuku Peterside has said in a statement that the meeting will be hosted in conjunction with International Maritime Organisation (IMO). It will bring together major maritime administrators and leading stakeholders in Africa to discuss ways of improving the maritime sector on the continent.

The hosting of this conference in Nigeria is in line with the economic diversification agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, and the repositioning agenda of the present Management to make Nigerian maritime industry a leading light in Africa and the global maritime sector, it said.

NIMASA has started repositioning to make the maritime sector friendly, thereby attracting more investors into the country. According to a report in the Today, Dakuku said this during a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali.

“In NIMASA there is a new wave of change in the same direction with the Customs. We are focused on delivering on our mandate to promote the participation of indigenous people in shipping in our country, give every Nigerian an opportunity and as well as ensure that our waterways are safe for business to thrive. In the course of doing our work, we have realized that it is inevitable that we must work with the Customs, that is the major reason for the visit," Dakuku added.