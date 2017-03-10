CMA CGM Returns to Profit in Q4

The world’s third-largest container line France's CMA CGM has reported a net loss of USD 452 million for 2016, despite turning back to profit in the fourth quarter of the year amid increase in freight rates.

The fourth quarter showed positive signs pushing its net profit to USD 45 million for the quarter.

Commenting on the 2016 performance, Rodolphe Saadé, appointed CMA CGM Chief Executive Officer on February 8th, said: 2016 has been a landmark year in the history of our development, with the strategic acquisition of NOL and the creation of OCEAN ALLIANCE, which will fully contribute to the Group’s performance in 2017."

"In 2016, we succeeded in maintaining a slightly positive core EBIT margin, despite historically low freight rates, focusing on the volumes generating the highest contributions. With the increase in freight rates observed in recent months and the operational discipline that we apply quarter after quarter, we recorded a positive result in the 4th quarter and delivered one of the best performances in the industry."

"In 2017, the market is expected to continue its recovery. CMA CGM will pursue its strategy of development and innovation, in order to consistently offer its customers more high value-added services and thereby differentiating ourselves from the competition. In this context, the digital transformation that we are implementing within the Group will be a strategic tool to achieve this target."

Volumes shipped in 2016 by the CMA CGM group, including all its subsidiaries, rose to 15.6 million TEUs, 20% more than in the previous year thanks to the acquisition of NOL. On a comparable basis, volumes amounted to 12.8 million TEUs in 2016 resulting from the Group’s strategic choice to focus on volumes offering the best freight rates to preserve its operating profitability.