CMA CGM Returns to Profit in Q4
The world’s third-largest container line France's CMA CGM has reported a net loss of USD 452 million for 2016, despite turning back to profit in the fourth quarter of the year amid increase in freight rates.
The world’s third-largest container line France's CMA CGM has reported a net loss of USD 452 million for 2016, despite turning back to profit in the fourth quarter of the year amid increase in freight rates.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News