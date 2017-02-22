Marine Link
RIBCRAFT Delivers Patrol Boat in NC

February 22, 2017

Rigid inflatable boat (RIB) manufacturer RIBCRAFT has delivered a RIBCRAFT 6.5 to the Pender County Sheriff.

 
Located on the Atlantic Ocean in the southeastern part of North Carolina, Pender County Sheriff formed a joint venture with the County Rescue Squad to provide on water enforcement and rescue operations seven days a week during the summer months. The 21’ RIBCRAFT meets the county’s multifunctional requirements and expands its on water response capabilities.
 
RIBCRAFT worked with the department to understand its operational requirements and environmental conditions to ensure the county’s RIB was properly configured.
 
Designed and built specifically for rescue and patrol operations, the 6.5 features an innovative stokes basket system with an antenna arch and integrated dive ladder, making it suitable for any search and rescue mission. Powered by 175HP Yamaha outboard, the RIBCRAFT 6.5 will reach speeds in excess of 50MPH.
 
Other features of the 21’ RIB include:
  • Center console layout with front bench seat and leaning post
  • Aluminum T-Top with electronics box
  • Full size windscreen mounted to the T-Top
  • Forward tow post
  • Pair of transom bollards
  • Marine VHF
  • Yellow Hypalon tubes with boarding wear patches, grab handles, bow chock and a reinforced bow
 
Designed specifically for hard 24/7 commercial use, the RIB will be put to use by the Sheriff’s Department seven days a week during the summer months, with a uniformed law enforcement officer and a paramedic onboard.
 
Maneuverable, durable, stable and reliable, the RIB features a heavy-duty inflatable tube and deep V hull.
