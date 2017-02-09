Rolls-Royce Delivers 1000th Azimuth Thruster for Damen

Rolls-Royce has delivered its 1,000th azimuth thruster to Damen in what marks a milestone achievement in a relationship that spans more than 30 years.

The 1,000th and 1,001st Rolls-Royce US 255 FP azimuth thrusters, each with a power of 2,525 kW, will be installed to a new Damen ASD2913 tug.

Damen’s first ASD tug design with Rolls-Royce U.S. azimuth thrusters was delivered in 1993 but the relationship between Rolls-Royce and Damen goes further back.

Ronald Lindeman, Rolls Royce, Marine Head of Sales, Central Europe West, said, “In 1983, before its acquisition by Rolls-Royce, Rauma-based Aquamaster supplied the first retractable thruster for installation to the anchor handling tug Damen Dragon Fly.

“In 2002 the ASD 2810 tug design was introduced and is today one of the world’s most popular tug designs. More than 420 Rolls-Royce azimuth thrusters have been delivered to this series.

“The milestone delivery of the 1,000th and 1,001st U.S. units underscores our partnership with Damen, our biggest customer for this type of thruster.”

Aila Lainio, Rolls-Royce, Marine Area Sales Manager, who has 20 years’ experience at the Rauma thruster plant, said, “You can say that Damen has become part of our life now. Rauma has produced a wide range of azimuth thrusters for Damen’s various tug designs. The ASD design and the Rolls-Royce U.S.-type azimuth thrusters make a unique combination.”

She added, “We have worked closely in cooperation with Damen over the years to develop the optimum azimuth thruster range for tugs. We have a very creative and talented team in Rauma. Whenever Damen presents new requirements, we accept the challenge of developing solutions that allow us to continue being Damen’s first choice for propulsion equipment. We continually invest in research and development to optimize thruster performance and environmental efficiency. Ultimately we endeavor to design the best propulsion solution for all of our customers.”

Lindeman added, “We are constantly developing our azimuth thrusters to reach the customers’ expectations. Rolls-Royce is investing £44 million in our production plant in Rauma to further strengthen our position as the leading supplier of azimuth thrusters. The work to transform the facility in Finland is underway and is due for completion in 2020.”