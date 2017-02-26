Marine Link
Rossinavi Launches Endeavour II

February 26, 2017

 Italian yard Rossinavi has launched its new 49.9-metre superyacht Endeavour II during a ceremony attended by 300 guests and shipyard staff. Known as project FR032, the yacht is built entirely out of aluminium to a design by Team 4 Design.

 
Featuring exterior styling by Team For Design, naval architecture by Arrabito and interior décor by Salvagni Architetti, this displacement yacht comprises a total volume of less than 500GT. Up to 10 guests can sleep in the yatch , as well as a crew of 9.
 
Performance wise she is powered by 2 x CGT/Caterpillar C32 Acert engines providing the yacht a maximum speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. 
 
Designed for long range cruising, FR032 is fitted with twin diesel-electric engines that drive the two Rolls Royce azimuthing pods. Top speeds are predicted to reach 16 knots with a comfortable cruising speed of 12 knots and 5,000 nm for transoceanic passages.
 
The naval architecture of Endeavour II was developed by Arrabito Naval Architects with Achille Salvagni behind the interior of the yacht.
 
Chief engineer Gabriele Zucconi praised the choice of name as particularly fitting, since this long-range cruiser pays homage to Captain James Cook’s 18th century research ship HM Bark Endeavour.
 
