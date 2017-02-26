Rossinavi Launches Endeavour II

Italian yard Rossinavi has launched its new 49.9-metre superyacht Endeavour II during a ceremony attended by 300 guests and shipyard staff. Known as project FR032, the yacht is built entirely out of aluminium to a design by Team 4 Design.

Featuring exterior styling by Team For Design, naval architecture by Arrabito and interior décor by Salvagni Architetti, this displacement yacht comprises a total volume of less than 500GT. Up to 10 guests can sleep in the yatch , as well as a crew of 9.

Designed for long range cruising, FR032 is fitted with twin diesel-electric engines that drive the two Rolls Royce azimuthing pods. Top speeds are predicted to reach 16 knots with a comfortable cruising speed of 12 knots and 5,000 nm for transoceanic passages.

Chief engineer Gabriele Zucconi praised the choice of name as particularly fitting, since this long-range cruiser pays homage to Captain James Cook’s 18th century research ship HM Bark Endeavour.