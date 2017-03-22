Rotterdam Port Signs MoU with Brazilian Port of Pecém

Port of Rotterdam signs a ‘memorandum of understanding’ (MoU) with the State Government of Ceará with the purpose to jointly study a potential cooperation. This may lead to the joint venture Industrial Port Complex of Pecém.

The MoU is consistent with the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s foreign policy which is focused on creating opportunities in ports abroad that have perspective for growth.

Port of Rotterdam has a successful joint venture with the Sultanate of Oman for the management and development of SOHAR Port & Freezone. Additionally PoR has two Joint Ventures for the development of Porto Central, Brazil and Kuala Tanjung, Indonesia. Further, it is active in multiple ports as an advisor.

The Industrial Port Complex of Pecém is close to Fortaleza. It is a brownfield port with a throughput of 11 million tons in 2016, mainly coal, iron ore, containers and LNG.

In addition to the Port of Pecém, Port of Rotterdam is developing another Brazilian port: Porto Central, near Vitória in the State of Espírito Santo. Currently the project focuses on obtaining all necessary licenses as well as client contracts.

The two current PoR projects are independent and complimentary, as they serve distinct hinterlands (2.500 km apart) and will handle different commodities.