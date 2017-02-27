Marine Link
Monday, February 27, 2017

Russian flagged vessels in Russia to be managed by V. Group

February 27, 2017

Photo V. Group

Photo V. Group

V.Group has taken its first Russian flagged vessel into full technical management following earlier successful accreditation of the St.Petersburg office from the Russian Register. The ship management services, which will be delivered by V.Ships operations in Limassol and BGI crewing operations in St. Petersburg, are a significant milestone, marking V.Group’s entry into this market.

The vessel – UMBA – owned by RPK Nord is permanently stationed in Murmansk and following successful inspection from one oil major that took place immediately after the change of management, she is supporting the oil industry as a storage tanker.

Vasilii Reznichenko, Russian Register said: “We are pleased to see V.Ships and BGI expand their services in this part of the world as a ship manager. Our review of the safety management system confirms the business has a unique tool to operate the vessels in a safe and efficient manner.”

Boris Komlev, managing director of BGI’s St Petersburg operations said: “With the largest crew network in the region, we are very pleased to be working with our colleagues in Limassol to provide a full technical ship management service for our clients here in Russia.”

Alex Halavins added: “This occasion is a celebration of teamwork and partnership – not only within our own business but with our clients and their customers as well as the shipping authorities. We are very excited at the opportunity to offer our leading ship management services to clients in Russia.”

 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News