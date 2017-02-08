Seafarers' Center Honors Houston Port Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Houston International Seafarers' Center (HISC) proudly announces that Roger Guenther, Executive Director of the Port of Houston Authority has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 "Bronze Anchor Award."

The "Bronze Anchor Award" recognizes an individual, company or organization that has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to promoting the HISC mission and vision, and served as a leader and advocate for the welfare of seafarers.

Guenther will be officially honored as a "Bronze Anchor Award" recipient at the HISC Maritime Gala to be held May 6, 2017. The gala will be held earlier in the year than normal and will coincide with the Seafarers' Center's upcoming move to a new location at the Port of Houston.

Guenther has proven over the years to be an advocate of the Seafarers' Center and its mission. He has assisted Chaplains and HISC staff in navigating the regulatory and bureaucratic landscape associated with a working port, and faithfully supported HISC efforts in delivering humanitarian services to seafarers at the Port of Houston.

Most recently, Guenther was instrumental in the successful relocation of the Seafarers' Center to a newer, more efficient and appropriate facility. For the past 44 years, seafarers from around the world have been both ministered to and entertained at the Center's original facility located at the Port Houston Turning Basin Terminal.

"I am honored to be selected as the recipient of this award," Guenther said. "The efforts of the Houston International Seafarers' Centers to provide a welcoming and supportive environment at the port for our seafarers is important and appreciated."