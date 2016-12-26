Wan Hai Join TBS Service with “K” Line

Taiwan's Wan Hai Lines Ltd will expand further on its already extensive south-east Asia network by joining Thailand-Belawan Service (also known as TBS) on 7th of January 2017, to provide a direct service from Thailand to Belawan.

The service will be jointly operated with "K" Line, by using 2 vessels with effective capacity of 1,400 TEU. Wan Hai and "K" Line will deploy one vessel each.

TBS service will be a 14-day fixed round trip schedule, the port rotation will be: Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Singapore – Port Klang North Port – Belawan – Singapore – Laem Chabang – Bangkok.

Wan Hai Lines is confident that the new service will provide customers with better frequency and service coverage in south-east Asia sections.