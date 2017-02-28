Stena Line Signs Up for MAN Online Service

MAN Diesel & Turbo recently signed a contract with Stena Line to provide its online service to two vessels. The Stena Hollandica and Stena Britannica are both conventional passenger-and-vehicle superferries that sail the daily route between the Hook of Holland and Harwich and are each powered by 4 × MAN 48/60CR engines.



Dan Sten Olsson, CEO and owner of the Stena Sphere, and Bjarne Koitrand, Dan Sten Olsson, CEO and owner of the Stena Sphere, and Bjarne Koitrand, Stena Line Technical Director, visited Augsburg, Germany to meet MAN Diesel & Turbo’s Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO, and Wayne Jones, Chief Sales Officer and agree the new deal.



Olsson said, “Digitalization is the direct communication of the truth and opens up for fast adjustments and improved performance by automation or improved human judgment.”



Wayne Jones commented, "We have a clear strategy regarding the development of our digitization program where we already monitor over 200 installations worldwide. We can even keep track of the assets on our smartphones. We will shortly move into Phase 2.0 where we will further extend our online services to our two-stroke installations. Our customers are extremely pleased with our concept and who else is better placed than MAN Diesel & Turbo to support the customers’ business in an agile and efficient manner?".



As part of this digitilization strategy, MAN Diesel & Turbo recently appointed a Chief Digitization Officer, Audi Lucas, to further drive the development and integration of digital offerings within its portfolio.



In connection with the new appointment, Dr. Uwe Lauber – CEO MAN Diesel & Turbo – stated: “As a creative mission, digitization goes way beyond the development of technologies. It is an approach and way of thinking that involves interdisciplinary networking, data analysis and interaction. More than ever before, we want to embed this mentality at all levels within MAN Diesel & Turbo – from corporate strategy through to customer service and product development.”

PrimeServ Online Service is MAN Diesel & Turbo´s service for monitoring engines and turbochargers automatically and continuously.



Constant monitoring of key engine and turbocharger performance data facilitates the optimization of any inefficient operation modes in good time, maintaining the availability and reliability of MAN hardware.



Since 2000, all MAN Diesel & Turbo engines have been delivered with integrated data interfaces, which can be upgraded to complete local systems for engine monitoring.



If online access is facilitated via this data interface, all of the engine and turbocharger operating data and additional information can be made available to PrimeServ specialists for analysis.



PrimeServ Online Service transmits key engine data from any place in the world via secure data connections. PrimeServ experts analyse the data and provide recommendations for maintenance/repairs.