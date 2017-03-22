Marine Link
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Roxtec Services Expands in North America

March 22, 2017

Global safety seal provider Roxtec said it has launched its second specialized service company offering inspections and maintenance of cable and pipe transits. The new Roxtec Services US LLC is a subsidiary of Roxtec Services AB. It is based in Houston, Texas, and will cover ships and offshore units all over North America
 
Roxtec Services US LLC has already begun working on inspection projects. The services include inspections, maintenance and repair work concerning cable and pipe transits.
 
“We established Roxtec Services AB in 2016 because we know many existing ships and rigs do not meet official safety requirements. By offering our services we can contribute to increased safety for people and assets,” said Fredrik Timonen, Managing Director of Roxtec Services AB.
