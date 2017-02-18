Marine Link
Shipbuilder HII Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 18, 2017

Columbia Class Courtesy Huntington Ingalls Industries

 Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on March 10, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2017.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder.

HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 37,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.
 

