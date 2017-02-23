Marine Link
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Vitol buys Angola LNG Shipment

February 23, 2017

File Image: CREDIT QGTC

Trading house Vitol purchased a liquefied natural gas (LNGLF) (LNG) shipment from Angola's Soyo production facility following a tender, trade sources said.

 
The vessel is currently sailing off South Africa on a heading which indicates a delivery to India or markets in Asia, the sources said.
 
