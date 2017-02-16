Diana Shipping Extends Time Charter Contract for M/v Houston

Diana Shipping has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has agreed to extend the present time charter contract with SwissMarine Services, Geneva, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Houston, for a period of about thirteen (13) months to maximum fifteen (15) months.

The gross charter rate is US$5,150 per day for the first fifteen (15) days of the charter period and US$10,000 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The new charter period is expected to commence today (February 17). The “Houston” is a 177,729 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2009.

The employment extension of “Houston” is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.68 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 48 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 3 Post-Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax and 23 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 7.71 years.