Monday, March 20, 2017

India to be Global Hotspot for Cruise Shipping

March 19, 2017

Photo: Nitin Gadkari, Official FB Page

 The government of India is working on a policy to make India a global destination for cruise shipping and efforts are on to identify such circuits, besides a slew of steps, to boost infrastructure, Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

 
According to a report by Press Trust of India, a high-level task force has been appointed and top global consultants are drawing up blueprint for it.
 
Five circuits each are being identified for international and domestic cruise services and a report is likely by May this year.
 
India, with 7,500 km of coastline, has taken steps on a war footing to promote cruise tour, which includes relaxation of policies and developing infrastructure. 
 
Mumbai has shown the way with a likely arrival of 100 cruise ships, he said. So far, Indians had been travelling to South-East Asia, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to experience the cruise, but for the first time, Europe’s key player Costa Cruises launched Costa neoClassica in India recently, which has confirmed seven voyages.
 
