India to be Global Hotspot for Cruise Shipping

The government of India is working on a policy to make India a global destination for cruise shipping and efforts are on to identify such circuits, besides a slew of steps, to boost infrastructure, Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

According to a report by Press Trust of India, a high-level task force has been appointed and top global consultants are drawing up blueprint for it.

Five circuits each are being identified for international and domestic cruise services and a report is likely by May this year.

India, with 7,500 km of coastline, has taken steps on a war footing to promote cruise tour, which includes relaxation of policies and developing infrastructure.