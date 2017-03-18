GE Shipping Buys New Vessel

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) signed a contract to buy a Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier of about 52,450 dwt.

The 2006 built vessel is expected to join the Company’s fleet in Q1 FY18.

The Company’s current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (11 crude carriers, 15 product tankers, 2 LPG carrier) and 15 dry bulk carriers (1 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 6 Supramax) with an average age of 9.56 years aggregating 3.54 mn dwt.

The company has also committed to purchase 1 Secondhand Suezmax Crude Carrier.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited is engaged in the business of providing shipping services. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil , petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities.