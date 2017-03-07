Grand Bahama Shipyard Starts 2017 Strong

Grand Bahama Shipyard Limited reports an active start to 2017 for cruise ship repair, refurbishment and revitalization

Caribbean shipyard Grand Bahama Shipyard Limited (GBSL) said it will complete work on 10 cruise vessels within first quarter of 2017. Scope of works included significant propulsion and technical systems overhauls, hull treatment, accommodations and public spaces upgrades and the addition of onboard attraction facilities.

GBSL shared highlights of 10 of the 23 cruise vessels owned and/or operated by major players in the industry planned for dry-docking in the first quarter of 2017.

The first to enter dry-dock in January 2017 was Cruise Management International (CMI) managed Grand Celebration for a brief refit and upgrade to prior to its busy West Palm Beach to Freeport season.

Carnival Cruise Line will have dry-docked four of the seven vessels scheduled or dry-dock in early 2017. Carnival Ecstasy in January followed by Carnival Sensation in February, received the same major works which included complete hull treatment, major steel and pipe replacement throughout multiple vessel systems, as well as thrusters and stabilizers overhauls. February welcomed Carnival Sensation to Dry Dock 2 with works to include ABB/Carnival co-op project to cyclo-converter supported by GBSL, and the use of the Manitowoc 18000 to lift the new ADG module for installation while alongside on the North Beach Wharf.

Carnival Dream while in Dry Dock 2 received new sea chest for the scrubbers, thrusters and stabilizers overhauls. GBSL supported the Carnival Hotel Refurbishment Team with interior structural modification works. The Manitowoc 18000 was used to lift the new ADG module for installation while alongside on the North Beach Wharf. Carnival Glory visited Dry Dock 2 in February and received modifications to the scrubbers sea chest; new installation of an ADG module and the relevant structural reinforcements to support the new ADG module; complete hull treatment; GBSL provided support to Carnival with structural modifications to the pump room to include extensive steel work and GF+ Pipe supply and installation for the addition of the Water Works water park project, and finally a module lift of the new water park to be placed on deck 10. Future works include the Breeze in April, Elation in August, and the Conquest in October.

Princess Cruise Line’s booked three vessels in 2017. Late March GBSL will welcome Caribbean Princess on Dock 2 with a plan to paint the Princess logo The Livery on the bow of the vessel. Other future bookings include the Pacific Princess in May and Island Princess in November.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line will dry-dock three vessels in 2017. April will welcome Granduer of the Seas to Dock 3 followed by Serenade of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas both booked in November 2017.

Norwegian Cruise Lines docked four of the five ships planned for 2017 within the first quarter. In January NCL’s’ Oceania Insignia visited Dock 1 for a quick inspection, followed by Sky on Dock 3. Works to Sky include: UTM on pools structures; replacement of bakery equipment; GBSL support to Rolls Royce on overhaul of CPP and replacement of side thrusters. GBSL also constructed and maintained a complex scaffold for the Atrium upgrades. The Pearl spent a significant amount of time in Dry Dock 3 for extensive works in February to include complete hull treatment, the installation of new ballast water treatment system pipe lines; the overhaul to thrusters, stabilizers and azipods along with the replacement of the propeller blades. Future works to NCL vessels include Jade’s extensive dry-dock period on Dock 3 and Seven Seas Mariner both scheduled in April.

Disney Cruise Lines will dock Fantasy in April on Dock 2 for an extensive visit.

Holland America will bring three ships to GBSL in the fourth quarter. Those ships are Zuiderdam, Rotterdam and Nieuw Amsterdam.

“To meet the needs of our customers, we are dedicated to continual upgrades to our yard, and our services,” Said GBSL VP Sales and Marketing, Graham Couser. “Last year significant investments included facility upgrades and purchasing of new machinery and tooling adding to our workshops’ capabilities. We further expanded our facility with capital improvements to the North Beach Wharf. Work is in progress to extend our South Beach and East Beach areas.”