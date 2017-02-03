Keppel Shipyard to deliver FPSO

Keppel Offshore & Marine's (Keppel O&M) wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Shipyard Ltd (Keppel Shipyard) is on track to deliver a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to Yinson Production (West Africa) Pte Ltd (Yinson), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yinson Holdings Berhad, safely, on time and on budget.



The spread-moored FPSO unit was named John Agyekum Kufuor during a naming ceremony held at Keppel Shipyard this morning.



It will be chartered by ENI Ghana Exploration & Production Limited (ENI Ghana) to process oil and gas from the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) block located in Offshore Ghana.



Mr Michael Chia, Managing Director (Marine & Technology) of Keppel O&M, said, "Over the years, we have strengthened our relationship with our repeat customers, Yinson and ENI, and we are glad to be able to support them once again in providing FPSO solutions to the market.



"We have a strong track record of customising FPSOs for a wide variety of fields. FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor is our 27th conversion project for Africa, and 125th overall."



FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor has a storage capacity of 1.7 million barrels, with an oil processing capacity of 58,000 barrels per day. It has a design life of 20 years without dry docking and can be moored in an average water depth of 1,000m with a total topside weight of almost 15,000 tonnes.



Mr Lim Chern Yuan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yinson, added, "There are opportunities in the FPSO market and we are glad to be able to meet those needs with our FPSO solutions. Our trust and confidence in Keppel extends back to 2014 when we worked together on FPSO Lam Son which has served us excellently since. We are therefore confident that FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor will be a valuable addition to ENI Ghana's exploration and production activities, strengthening their presence in Africa."



Keppel Shipyard's work on the FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor included modification work, new equipment installation complete with associated piping, electrical and instrumental systems, as well as installation and integration of the FPSO process topsides.



