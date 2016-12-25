Marine Link
Monday, December 26, 2016

Debt Looms for South Korean Shipyards

December 25, 2016

 The top four Korean shipbuilders have 2.3 trillion won ($1.9 billion) in notes maturing next year, the most in Bloomberg-compiled data going back to 1997. 

 
Bloomberg reports that some of them may have trouble paying debts without help from the government or group firms, according to HMC Investment Securities Co. and NH Investment & Securities Co.
 
Hanjin Shipping Co. sought bankruptcy protection this year and earnings suffered at Korea’s top shipyards including Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., amid a slump in oil prices and growing competition from China.
 
On October 31 this year, Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MOSF) announced a plan to buttress the shipping and shipbuilding industries.
 
The government plans to spend almost $10 billion over the next three and a half years buying 250 new ships, and will create a fund to help shipping companies finance additional ships; the government has also said it will encourage shipping companies to reduce workforce and sell non-core assets to help them survive. 
 
The challenges in the shipping industry highlight the trouble that a drop in global trade and lagging foreign demand pose to South Korea’s economy.
 
Email


Related News

India to Push Coastal Shipping

Indian Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. Photo by PIB, Govt of India

Coastal shipping provides benefit in the form of less environmental pollution due to lower per km consumption of fuel. However…

ST Marine, VT Halter Bags $138m in Orders

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd announced that its Singapore shipyard, Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd (ST Marine) and its US shipyard, VT Halter Marine…

Lebanese NGO “KAYANY” Bags CMA CGM Corporate Foundation 2016 Prize

Photo: CMA CGM

On Thursday, December 22, the President of CMA CGM Corporate Foundation, Mrs. Naïla Saadé, handed over the 2016 Prize of…

ZIM Announces Upgraded Lines Structure

Pic: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd

In order to improve its services and provide better solutions to market needs, ZIM is announcing a restructuring of its main services on major trades.

Yoder Promoted Director of Research & Development, GOST

ROB YODER PHOTO GOST

Marine Security Leader Bolsters Technical Team with New Appointment Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies)…

Arctic Drilling Ban Gives Canada Leg Up -US Lawmakers

© ggw / Adobe Stock

U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday slammed an agreement made with Canada to ban offshore Arctic drilling, saying Ottawa's plan to…

Popular News

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas is a proverbial ‘rags-to-riches’ story, emerging from rural Indiana to build a corporate empire.

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

During a repair stop on the Atlantic, the “Bremen Express” (8,750 TEU) experienced rolling for reasons yet to be determined.

Royal HaskoningDHV Appoints Two Corporate Directors

Royal HaskoningDHV Appoints Two Corporate Directors

Royal HaskoningDHV appoints two new leaders at Corporate level for Finance & Control and Global HR Services: Jasper de Wit has been named Corporate

Jobs

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News