Norway’s USN to Upgrade Its Maritime Simulators

The University College of Southeast Norway (USN) has contracted Kongsberg Digital to deliver a major upgrade of its maritime simulator park. The contract, signed on March 16, 2017, includes five new K-Sim ship’s bridge simulators to be delivered during Autumn 2017 in addition to a Long Term Simulator Support Programme (LTSSP), which provides dedicated support services in addition to updates to the latest KONGSBERG simulator software developments.

The contract will result in an upgrade to the existing simulator park, led by a new full mission K-Sim DNV GL class A bridge simulator, installed in a dedicated room designed to resemble a ship’s bridge. The contract also includes a further DNV GL class A bridge simulator in addition to three DNV GL class B bridge simulators.

All simulators will utilize the latest bridge consoles and feature extended, highly realistic visual scenes. Additional console panel functionality will be integrated for improved flexibility and to accommodate education and training on an extended range of vessels, in addition to enabling more advanced R&D projects.