Norway’s USN to Upgrade Its Maritime Simulators
- The simulator upgrade at the University College of Southeast Norway will support a wider course offering and new R&D projects (Photo: Kongsberg)
- Contract signing (L-R): Anne Kari Botnmark, Head, Department of Maritime Operations at USN; and Bjarne Torkelsen, Area Sales Manager, Kongsberg Digital (Photo: Kongsberg)
The University College of Southeast Norway (USN) has contracted Kongsberg Digital to deliver a major upgrade of its maritime simulator park. The contract, signed on March 16, 2017, includes five new K-Sim ship’s bridge simulators to be delivered during Autumn 2017 in addition to a Long Term Simulator Support Programme (LTSSP), which provides dedicated support services in addition to updates to the latest KONGSBERG simulator software developments.