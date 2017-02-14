Shell, Pavilion Gas to Supply Singapore with LNG

Related News

Weather Halts North West Shelf Liftings

Loading of cargoes from Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate project has been halted due to adverse weather, traders with…

MoU Centered on Australian Future Submarines

Flinders University and four of France’s leading Graduate Schools of Engineering have entered into an academic and research…

Prosafe Taps Andresen as CEO

Semi-submersible accommodation vessels owner and operator Prosafe has made several changes to its management team. Jesper…

Harrington Hoists Celebrates 150 Years

Harrington Hoists, Inc. is celebrating 150 years in the hoist business. The company was established in 1867 by Edwin Harrington…

World First: Unmanned Autonomous Boat for Offshore Ops

While talk of autonomous operations in the maritime sector have swirled for years, the talk becomes reality as Automated Ships Ltd.

VARD bags Aker BioMarine Fishing Vessel Order

Vard Holdings Limited (“VARD”), one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels has secured a contract…

Chinese Shipbuilder Mulls Deep-Sea Exploration

China Shipbuilding Industry Corp (CSIC) is developing a manned submersible vehicle, which would be able to dive into Challenger Deep…

US Coast Guard in CRADA with Cox Powertrain

The US Coast Guard has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with British diesel engine innovator, Cox Powertrain.