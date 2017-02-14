Marine Link
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Shell, Pavilion Gas to Supply Singapore with LNG

February 14, 2017

File Image: an LNG carrier (CREDIT: GAC)

Shell and Pavilion Gas will start supplying Singapore with liquefied natural gas (LNGLF) (LNG) later in 2017 under contracts awarded last year, the city-state's trade minister said on Tuesday.
 

"We will also allow interested parties to import spot LNG in the second half of 2017, up to 10 percent of the total gas imports in Singapore," said S Iswaran.

 

Reporting by Mark Tay  

