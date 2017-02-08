Marine Link
Skarfjell becomes tie-back to Gjøa

February 8, 2017

DEA and its partners in PL418 have selected a subsea tie-back to the Gjøa platform as the concept for development of the Skarfjell discovery in the Norwegian North Sea.

This alternative is an enabler for developing the Gjøa platform as a stronger hub in the area and maximising recovery for Gjøa, Skarfjell and the area in general. Skarfjell is situated in the northeastern North Sea, approximately 20 kilometers southwest of the Gjøa platform. DEA is partner in Gjoa, with a share of 8%.

Based on the proposed plan, hydrocarbons from the Skarfjell reservoir will be transported from a subsea template to the Gjøa platform for processing and export. Gjøa would also provide gas lift services to the field and water injection for pressure support to a second template. Gjøa is also one of few fields in Norway with power from shore. This will minimise the environmental footprints from Skarfjell.

The partnership will submit the concept select report to the authorities by 16 February 2017.

DEA Norge has a 10% share in Skarfjell and the partners are Wintershall Norge AS (operator) (35%), Capricorn Norge AS (20%), Bayerngas Norge AS (20%) and Edison International Norway (15%).

 

