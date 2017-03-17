Aker Solutions Secures Work for Njord A Upgrade

Aker Solutions will provide design engineering for the upgrading of the semi-submersible Njord A platform in Norway.



The company will as a subcontractor of Kvaerner (KVAER.OL) take part in upgrading the platform after operator Statoil (STO) exercised an option in an agreement awarded in April 2016. The option is for work in the engineering, procurement and construction phase of the project. Aker Solutions (AKSO.OL)' share of the work is valued at about NOK 1 billion and will be booked in the company's first-quarter orders.



"This is the largest offshore platform in Norway to have been brought to shore for a total upgrade," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "We're excited to continue our work with Kvaerner and Statoil on this landmark project, which will enable the Njord field to keep producing oil and gas for several more decades."



Aker Solutions' office in Bergen will execute the engineering work with support from the company's division in Oslo, working as part of an integrated team with Kvaerner. The work has already started and will at its peak involve about 330 Aker Solutions' employees. Delivery is scheduled for spring 2020.



"We have together with Kvaerner and Statoil succeeded in significantly lowering costs on this project and we are now focused on keeping up the momentum," said Knut Sandvik, head of projects at Aker Solutions.



The Njord field, located in the Norwegian Sea, had its first production in 1997. The Njord A platform will be upgraded at Kvaerner's yard in Stord, an effort that will require about 3,000 man-years.



Aker Solutions has previously delivered concept and feasibility studies as well as front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the Njord upgrade. The subcontractor agreement with Kvaerner includes an option for prefabrication work.