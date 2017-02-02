Specialist Man Overboard & Fast Craft Injury Prevention Workshops

A unique program of two one-day events for the sub IMO / sub 80 feet professional sector will be held ‘back to back’ in Southampton, U.K. on April 25 and 26, 2017. The fast moving workshop style program brings together an international group of experts armed with the latest knowledge to identify problems that affect the maritime sector worldwide – and highlight potential solutions.

Event organizer and workshop lead John Haynes said, “We are pleased to invite all marine sectors to participate in these two specialist workshops. We have listened to feedback from high level attendees at recent events and there are clearly two areas that will benefit from in depth attention.”

Day one will focus on “Man Overboard Prevention & Recovery”. Topics include location of a casualty in the water, solutions range from crew keeping a traditional lookout to the latest electronic devices. Besides the challenge of working in rough conditions lifting the casualty can be hampered by injuries, clothing and vessel design. Haynes said, “We fully appreciate that the whole subject of MOB prevention, location, recovery and treatment can only be touched upon in a one day seminar. Our objective is to bring together people with genuine experience to share knowledge and endeavor to improve best practice across all maritime sectors.”

Subject matter experts presenting include Captain Andrew Moll, Deputy Chief Inspector of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and Captain Don Cockrill, Secretary General of the U.K. Maritime Pilots Association. Every pilot’s nightmare is to fall off the ladder while boarding. Although such incidents are fortunately very rare, when it does happen there are lessons to be learned by everyone involved – including the casualty in the water. In February 2011 Captain Jon Stafford fell from a pilot ladder 6 miles off Margate while boarding a cargo ship at night in the North Sea. He will recount lessons learned from this incident to help others.

Day two will focus on “RS & WBV – Repetitive Shock & Whole Body Vibration on Planing Craft”. Sessions look at how high speed craft requirements and expectations are changing. Professional operators can learn techniques to improve efficiency and safety for everyone onboard. Haynes said, “Having trained over 100 organizations we know that a high incidence of injuries to crew and passengers can affect the overall performance of an organization. There is no 'one off' solution to the demands of fast boats at sea. This seminar looks beyond suspension seats and highlights why an effective shock mitigation strategy is essential.” He added, “Recent activity has been driven by a need to comply with Vibration Directives, which will still apply with or without Brexit.”

Both workshop days are relevant to workboats, pilot boats, patrol boats, search and rescue, survey vessels, wind farm support, superyacht tenders, training and charter vessels.

The workshops are being held at the Grand Harbour Hotel overlooking the port of Southampton. Supporters of the event include British Marine, Shipbuilders & Shiprepairers Association, U.K. Maritime Pilots Association, Southampton Marine & Maritime Institute, University of Southampton.