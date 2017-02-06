Marine Link
Monday, February 6, 2017

Oil Spill in Fore River, Maine

February 6, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is responding to an oil spill in the Fore River in Maine along with Maine Department of Environmental Protection and local fire departments.

 
According to initial reports, the cause of the spill was a car accident involving an overturned tank truck carrying diesel fuel on Interstate I-295.
 
Pollution responders from Coast Guard Station South Portland and Coast Guard Sector Northern New England are on scene.
