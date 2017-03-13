Spliethoff Orders Six Vessels from China

Amsterdam-based shipping company Spliethoff has placed an order for six multipurpose vessels at the Zhejiang Ouhua Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., shipyard in China.

The 165-meter-long, approximately 18,000 dwt vessels of this new R-Class are designed in accordance with the Polar Code for trade in remote areas such as the Arctic . With a hold length of over 100 meters and heavy lift cranes which are combinable, the vessels are engineered for operations within the specialized breakbulk market with heavy and outsized cargoes.

The accommodation, including the navigation bridge, is situated at the bow end of the vessel and ultra-long pieces of, for instance, windmill equipment, will be well-protected when carried on deck.

Moreover, the vessels will be optimized for fuel efficiency and equipped with scrubbers.

The first vessel of the series, named mv Raamgracht is scheduled to be delivered in January 2019, followed, in regular intervals of two months, by her five sisters: mv Realengracht, mv Reguliersgracht, mv Rijpgracht, mv Ringgracht and mv Rozengracht.