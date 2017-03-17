Marine Link
Saturday, March 18, 2017

India Upgrades Standards of Major Ports

March 17, 2017

Pic: Indian Ports Association

Pic: Indian Ports Association

 Significant improvement in efficiency has been achieved by India's Major Ports in the last two years, said the Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan.

 
With a view to improve further the efficiency and productivity of the major ports and make it comparable internationally, a benchmarking study of Major Ports to international standards has been conducted which has recommended 116 initiatives  out of which 70 have already been implemented.
 
Under the Sagarmala programme, the Government has proposed to connect ports with National Highways and Rail network for efficient evacuation to and from hinterland.  
 
Fifty rail connectivity enhancement projects have been identified, out of which 25 have been taken up by the Indian Port Rail Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL) for implementation. 
 
Similarly, 79 road connectivity projects have also been identified to improve connectivity of major ports with hinterland.
 
