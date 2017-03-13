Marine Link
Monday, March 13, 2017

Baltic Index Up for Ninth Straight Session

March 13, 2017

© Volodymyr Kyrylyuk / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose for a ninth straight session on Monday, helped by stronger capesize rates.

The overall index, which also factors in rates for panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, ended up 13 points or 1.2 percent at 1,099 points.

The capesize index gained 54 points, or 3.02 percent, to close at 1,843 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $412 to $13,643.

The panamax index fell by four points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 1,207 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $31 to $9,697.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose one point to finish at 875 points, while the handysize index climbed four points to end at 499 points.
 
 
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

