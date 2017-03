CMA CGM Reshuffles Asia to Indian Sub-Continent Service

CMA CGM has announced revamping of dedicated services to Indian Sub-Continent including India West Coast, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka (CIMEX 2N, CIMEX 2CS, and CIMEX 2K) as from mid April 2017 ex Asia.

CIMEX 2N [FI3 consortium]: Rotation : Xingang - Dalian - Qingdao - Busan - Kwangyang - Ningbo - Nansha - Singapore - Tanjung Pelepas - Colombo – Nhava Sheva - Mundra - Singapore - Xingang. Service Commencement: April 14th, 2017 (ETA Xingang)

CIMEX 2CS [2 vessels out of 6 operated by CMA CGM Group]: This service being the result of 2 merged existing loops (CIMEX 2C and CIMEX 2S). Rotation : Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Hong Kong – Shekou – Singapore – Colombo – Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Hong Kong – Shanghai. Service Commencement: April 17th, 2017 (ETA Shanghai)

CIMEX 2K [Service operated by CMA CGM Group]: Rotation : Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Karachi (SAPT) – Port Qasim – Karachi (KICT) –Singapore – Hong Kong - Qingdao. Service Commencement: April 15th, 2017 (ETA Qingdao).