Great Ships of 2016: Sunray

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction. This year 18 ships in total were honored, including many “world firsts.”

Sunray - First of Two Dual Class Tankers for TEN

Builder: SungDong Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

Owner: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

Sunray is the first vessel in a series of two LR I Product oil Carrier, built by SungDong Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The vessel is built under the survey of Duel Class (ABS and KR) and designed in accordance with IACS Common Structure Rule. The vessel features a double side skin and has a flush deck, bulbous bow, transom stern, open water type stern frame, semi-balanced rudder and single propeller driven by a slow speed diesel engine. The main engine MCR of MAN 6G60ME-C9.5 with Low Load EGB tuning Tier II is de-rated to 10,215kW at 77rpm for economy fuel oil consumption. The speed of the vessel at design draft (12.2m) is 14.5 knots at NCR with 15% sea margin based on well optimized hull form and propeller design which had been analyzed by CFD(Computational Fluid Dynamics).”

Electric power is generated from three diesel generators driven by alternator with 960kW output and steam is generated by two auxiliary boilers of with capacity of 20,000 kg/hr. and one composite boiler with capacity of 1,500kg/h (Oil fired section). In addition, this vessel is carried out the trim optimiazation model test and installed OBFC (Optimum Ballast for their lowest Fuel Consumption) software for trim optimization in loading computer. It is possible to sail at optimized ship condition and to enhance the fuel efficiency. The vessel has six pairs of cargo oil tanks, two slop tanks, one residual tank, fore and aft peak tanks, six pairs of segregated water ballast tanks, fuel oil tanks and fresh water tanks. Cargo tanks are divided by plane type transverse and longitudinal bulkhead. The Water ballast system is designed to be environmentally friendly by one ballast water treatment which have a capacity of 3,000 cu. m./hr. by electrolysis type that service ballast tanks of the vessel. The vessel is fully considering latest environmental guidelines such as fuel oil protection, Inventory of Hazardous Materials for ship’s recycling, Performance Standard for Protective Coating(PSPC) and IMO Tier II NOx requirement. The vessel also has a specific reinforced part of upper deck for installing LNG tank in accordance with ABS Guidelines.

Type: 75,000 dwt Product Oil Carrier

Length, o.a.: 228m

Length, b.p.: 219m

Beam: 32.24m

Depth: 20.9m

Draft, Td: 12.2m

Draft, Ts: 14.45m

DWT, Design: 58,914t

DWT, Scantling: 74,114t

Gross Tonnage: 42,290t

Speed: 14.5 knots

Flag: Liberia, Monrovia

Classification: ABS/KR

IMO No. 9761944

Main Engines: MAN B&W/6G60ME-C9.5/10,215kW x 77rpm

Generators: HHI

Propulsion/Propellers: HHI

Fuel Consumption (t/d): 25

Cargo capacity (cu. m.): 84,850

Bunkers(cu. m.), heavy oil: 1,150

Bunkers(cu. m.), diesel oil: 750

Deck Machinery: Macgregor Pusnes/Elec-Hyd. Deck machinery/Two Windlass (FWD), Six Mooring Winch