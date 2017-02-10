Diana Shipping Extends SwissMarine Charter

Diana Shipping , through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to extend the present time charter contract with SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Aliki.

The global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels extended the contract for a period of about eleven (11) months to maximum fourteen (14) months.

The gross charter rate is US$10,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. The new charter period is expected to commence on February 13, 2017.

The “Aliki” is a 180,235 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2005. The employment extension of “Aliki” is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.24 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 48 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 3 Post-Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax and 23 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 7.70 years.