Marine Link
Friday, February 10, 2017

Diana Shipping Extends SwissMarine Charter

February 10, 2017

M/V Aliki. Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

M/V Aliki. Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

 Diana Shipping , through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to extend the present time charter contract with SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Aliki.

 
The global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels extended the contract  for a period of about eleven (11) months to maximum fourteen (14) months. 
 
The gross charter rate is US$10,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. The new charter period is expected to commence on February 13, 2017.
 
The “Aliki” is a 180,235 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2005. The employment extension of “Aliki” is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.24 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
 
Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 48 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 3 Post-Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax and 23 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 7.70 years. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News