First Ship Set to Enter BAE Systems’ New Dry Dock

BAE Systems will dock the first ship in its new floating dry dock, Pride of California, on Thursday, February 23. The docking of the San Diego-based amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) is expected to take up to five hours.



The docking was originally planned for Wednesday, February 22, but was pushed back due to high wind conditions in San Diego.



At 950 feet long and capable of lifting 55,000 long tons, BAE Systems (BAESY)’ new Pride of California dry dock is the largest floating dry dock in California. USS New Orleans is 684 feet long, displaces more than 24,000 tons and entered service in 2007. Under a contract issued last November, BAE Systems will work on the ship’s hull and tanks; its ventilation, propulsion and auxiliary systems, and crew’s living quarters. The docking is scheduled to last six months.



In addition to the New Orleans, BAE Systems is currently performing repair services aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Pride of San Diego dry dock.