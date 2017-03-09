Viega Names Fortuny Technical Manager

Viega LLC has hired Yasmin Fortuny as its new technical manager for its shipbuilding and cruise business development division in the Florida, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Caribbean regions.

In this position, Fortuny is responsible for positioning Viega as the primary choice for marine applications within the cruise line, shipbuilding, mega-yacht, commercial-vessel and military markets. She is also responsible for promoting all of Viega’s marine-approved products, educating key end users and promotion and distribution across all marine channels.

Fortuny has more than 14 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Viega, Fortuny worked as a senior commercial account manager for Grainger Industrial Supply, where she received several awards for her achievement in sales growth and performance. Fortuny also worked as a spare parts product manager and aftersales and service support manager for Scanship Americas, Inc.

Fortuny earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from Florida International University.