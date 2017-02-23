APM Terminals Pipavav welcomes its largest RoRo carrier

APM Terminals Pipavav welcomed the Hoegh Tracer, one of the world’s largest pure car and truck Carrier (PCTC), and the largest to ever call an Indian port. At 14 decks high, the Hoegh Tracer has a capacity of 8,500 vehicles, and loaded 1,700 cars at Pipavav for export delivery on the Hoegh Middle East, India and Africa (MIAF) Service.



”This achievement showcases Pipavav’s infrastructure capability and efficiency in handling large car carriers in this important growing market” said APM Terminals Pipavav Managing Director Keld Pedersen.”



APM Terminals Pipavav, in partnership with NYK Auto Logistics (India), opened a dedicated common user integrated RoRo terminal in August of 2015, with a capacity of 250,000 vehicles annually. The port is equipped to accommodate 4,500 to 5,000 cars and a Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) facility. There is also a mobilization yard for 150 cars, with a capacity to accommodate approximately 500 cars on the Quay.



APM Terminals Pipapav along with NYK Auto Logistics provides logistic support to auto manufacturers in western India for export and for inter-Indian port coastal shipping. Indian auto manufacturers exported USD $5.4 billion worth of passenger cars in 2015.

