Global Maritime Promotes Thomassen

March 7, 2017

Espen Thomassen (Photo: Global Maritime)

Marine, offshore and engineering consultancy Global Maritime Consultancy & Engineering has appointed Espen Thomassen as Regional Manager for the Americas.

Thomassen has been tasked with growing Global Maritime’s business throughout the region, which, in addition to Houston, includes offices in Brazil and Canada. He will also lead Global Maritime’s involvement in providing Sub Chapter M compliance services to inland waterways towing vessels throughout the US. Sub Chapter M represents new U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) standards on the inspection, standards and safety policies of towing vessels.

Thomassen joined Global Maritime in 2012 as the company’s youngest-ever marine advisor at 23 years of age. With a technical background in electrical engineering and starting in the DP side of the business, the last few years has seen Thomassen take on an increasingly commercial and sales-focused role with his last position as Business Development Manager for Norway.

