SCHOTTEL Thrusters for Island Venture

The newly built offshore construction vessel Island Venture features three SCHOTTEL Combi Drives of type SCD 710 (formerly SCD 3040) in the Rudderpropeller version with an input power of 3,300 kW each, giving the multifunctional vessel increased maneuverability for a wide range of applications.

Island Venture is the product of a European joint venture with building work carried out at two different locations. While the stern was produced at the Crist shipyard in Poland , the bow was built at Ulstein Verft in Norway , where both parts were also assembled.

The vessel, which is 160 m long and 30 m wide, is designed for operation as an offshore construction vessel with multifunctional applications. Its equipment includes a 400 t crane for deep-sea drilling operations down to a depth of 4,000 m, a 140 t crane with 3,000 m cable capacity and three moon pools. Preparations have already been made to enable a subsequent changeover to passenger and cargo operations, including special measures for use as a module carrier.