Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Tototheo Commits 1,500 Vessels to Fleet Xpress

February 14, 2017

L-R Socrates Theodossiou, Managing Director, Tototheo Group Ltd, Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime and Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, Managing Director Tototheo Group Ltd Photo Inmarsat

Satlink Satellite Communications has entered into a new agreement with Inmarsat to integrate Fleet Xpress into Satlink’s existing service portfolio. Through the agreement, Satlink will bring more than 1,500 vessels to the Fleet Xpress service over a five-year period.

Fleet Xpress, the Global Xpress maritime solution, sets a new standard for maritime global communications with crew welfare, regulatory and operational efficiency at its heart. The service, which is facilitating innovative ‘connected ship’ applications, delivers the highest levels of reliable, high-speed broadband connectivity and exceptional performance across all of the world’s oceans, with continuous connectivity and guaranteed performance.

Satlink is one of the leaders in satellite communication and technical services in the maritime industry. Based in Cyprus, Satlink supply, service, integrate and install satellite communications equipment on-board. Its customers include merchant fleets, offshore, fishing and leisure vessels.

Commenting on the agreement, Ronald Spithout, President of Inmarsat Maritime said: “Satlink is a long-standing Inmarsat Maritime Partner and we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with this significant agreement.”

“We are seeing an unprecedented uptake of the Fleet Xpress service since its launch last year, and by working with Satlink, we are able to extend our global reach and expertise to the market. The connected ship is no longer a concept, but now rapidly becoming a reality.  With our, world-leading, high-speed broadband connectivity and a dedicated partner network, together we are revolutionising the industry and delivering tangible benefits in terms of vessel performance, driving operational efficiencies and improving the wellbeing of the crew.”

Socrates Theodossiou, Joint Managing Director of The Tototheo Group said: ‘We are delighted to enhance our long cooperation with Inmarsat with this agreement. We have a global presence and have been committed to the maritime satellite communications industry for over 30 years. With this strategic alliance we look forward to utilising the innovative and dependable capabilities of Fleet Xpress for the increasing requirements of our customers in regards to broadband connectivity, and to enhance ship efficiency, crew welfare and the implementation of various ‘connected ship’ applications.”

