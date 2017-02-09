India Spends $ 20 mln towards Clean, Green Ports

Under the Green Port Initiative (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan), the shipping ministry of India has identified 12 activities to make the Major Ports more clean and green from the environment perspective, stated the Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan.

These initiatives include preparation of Environment Management & Monitoring Plan (EMMP), provision of equipment to monitor environmental pollution, acquiring dust suppression system, setting up of sewage and waste water treatment plants and garbage disposal plants, setting up projects for energy generation from renewable energy sources, make up any shortfall of Tier-I Oil Spill Response facilities, control of sea garbage, improve quality of harbor waters etc.

Major ports have taken up preparation of EMMP, acquisition of equipment required for monitoring of environmental pollution including monitoring of Air water and Noise quality, Tree Plantation drives, Rainwater harvesting, Beautification of Parks, Installation of Mechanical Dust Suppression System (MDSS), improved collection and disposal of sludge from the ships and Ballast Water Management, procurement of Fog Cannons, Mist Machines and mechanised road sweeping machines, promoted usage of Bio-Diesel, set up Bio-Gas plants and sewage/waste water treatment plants/garbage disposal plants; solar and wind power plants.

A total amount of Rs.133.90 Crore (USD 20 mln) has been incurred by all Major Ports for executing such projects during 2014 – 2016. Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 22 action points have been taken up by all the Major Ports to maintain cleanliness at the Major Ports.